First Alert Forecast: Windy & Wet Start to the Weekend

Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Stefano DiPietro.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
After an unusually warm Friday, clouds, wind, and rain will kick off this weekend.

This evening will be breezy and very mild. Temperatures will bottom out in the 60s by sunrise.

A WIND ADVISORY goes into effect at 4 am Saturday and will continue until 4 pm. South winds will be sustained 15-25 mph, but may gust as high as 40 mph.

Rain will move in from the west early on Saturday. We’ll keep a high chance for showers through the day. With the clouds and rain, expect temperatures to only top off in the 60s and low 70s.

Drier weather will begin to build into the area Saturday evening.

Sunday, count on more clouds than sunshine with the slightest chance for a shower or two. Monday looks similar.

Tuesday/Election Day will be partly cloudy and pleasant, as will Wednesday.

On Thursday and Friday, know a few more clouds will be likely with the slightest chance for a passing shower.

