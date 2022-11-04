First Alert Forecast: Record Warmth Today with Rain this Weekend

Record breaking warmth is likely this afternoon with highs rising into the lower 80s this afternoon.

Expect it to be breezy this afternoon with a few fair-weather clouds, but no rain to worry about. Tonight, clouds will increase, and temperatures will only fall into the 60s by tomorrow morning.

Showers are still on track to be back to the Mid State for our Saturday, starting early in the morning for those of us in west Middle Tennessee. There will be some breaks in the rain mainly during the afternoon, but after sunset showers will have settled into the rest of the Mid State. Highs temperatures Saturday drop back into the lower and mid-70s.

A leftover shower is to be expected early on Sunday, but we’ll still see plenty of dry time with temperatures again in the mid-70s and just lingering clouds.

Highs on Monday will hold steady in the 70s with a stray shower possible during the day.

Clouds and sunshine mix on Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. We’ll stay in the mid-70s on Thursday with a small chance of a late-day shower.

