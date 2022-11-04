First Alert Forecast: Abnormally Warm Today with Showers on the Way

Record warmth will be in the cards this Friday with temperatures that will try and make it back into the lower 80s this afternoon.

Expect the wind to pick up as we go through this afternoon and a few fair-weather clouds, but no rain to worry about. Tonight will be quiet with lows in the lower 60s by tomorrow morning.

Showers are still on track to be back to the Mid State for our Saturday, starting early in the morning for those of us in west Middle Tennessee. After sunset showers will have settled into the rest of the Mid State but we’ll see some dry breaks in the afternoon.

Highs on Saturday drop back into the lower and mid-70s. A leftover shower is to be expected early on Sunday, but we’ll still see plenty of dry time with temperatures again in the mid-70s.

Highs on Monday will hold steady in the 70s with at most a pocket of drizzle during the day.

Clouds and sunshine mix on Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. We’ll stay in the mid-70s on Thursday with a small chance of a late-day shower.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.