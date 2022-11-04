Clarksville police search for missing woman

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is searching for 41-year-old Melissa Black.

Black was reported missing by her sister on Oct. 25 who hadn’t heard from her in days. She was last seen at her home on Lillian Drive.

According to Clarksville police, Black is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs approximately 185 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. Police are unsure of what she was wearing last.

Black may be driving a 2014 White Ford Explorer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Billotte at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5694.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.