Campaign workers canvas more voters after ballot mix-up

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Campaign workers are trying to reach more voters they just found out about the other day. It comes after some campaigns were told by the Davidson County Election Commission they were canvassing the wrong area. That’s also why almost 200 ballots were cast in the wrong district.

Parts of West Nashville, near Mercomatic Dr., is House District 7 where Odessa Kelly (D) and Dr. Mark Green (R) are running for the United States House of Representatives.

It’s the final uphill push for campaign workers like Joey Kemeny who are trying to reach potential voters before election day. He had flyers in hand Friday and warned voters to check their district before they got to the polls.

“There has been an issue with people getting the wrong ballot,” Kemeny said to a democratic voter at their door. “We only found out about these specific voters the other day when the election commission corrected it.”

The problem is Kemeny never planned to knock on over 50 doors in West Nashville after the Kelly campaign was told there’s an entire section of District 7 they hadn’t canvassed.

“Yes, it’s a tough district,” he said. “Yes, republicans are gerrymandering as much as they can, but we are just going to run anyways.”

While some voters don’t answer, others like Alisa Bradford do. She says she plans to go to the polls on election day.

“I believe every vote counts, and every vote is important,” Bradford said.

To make sure you are voting in the right congressional district on Tuesday, check the Secretary of State’s website.

