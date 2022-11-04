Ambulance thief charged following pursuit in Davidson, Wilson counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police tracked down a stolen ambulance following a lengthy pursuit that began in Davidson County and briefly leaked into Wilson County last Friday.

According to Metro Nashville Police, 36-year-old Tracy Langford III was discharged from Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown on Thursday night, October 27, and commandeered an ambulance parked outside the hospital.

Officers arrived at the hospital and worked with staff to find the rogue ambulance and track its location. Area patrol units were sent to I-40 East near the Stewarts Ferry Pike exit ramp and initiated a pursuit after Langford ignored efforts to pull him over.

Metro units followed Langford in the ambulance east on I-40 until he crossed into Wilson County, where the pursuit was picked up by Tennessee Highway Patrol, Wilson County Sheriff’s Department, and Mt. Juliet Police.

Cruisers continued to pursue the ambulance through Wilson County until it returned to Davidson, where MNPD took it back over.

Early Friday morning, the ambulance finally stopped working, either to damage or no fuel, and Langford was taken into custody.

Langford was booked on Friday morning, October 28, for theft of property and evading arrest in a motor vehicle. The value of the ambulance is estimated to be over $300,000.

