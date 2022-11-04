ACLU files lawsuit against Nashville, state leaders after election missteps


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has filed a lawsuit against multiple Nashville defendants on behalf of one of hundreds of voters who cast the wrong ballot in Davidson County.

More than 200 votes were cast incorrectly in Nashville’s redrawn congressional districts, according to elections officials. On Wednesday, Administrator of Elections Jeff Roberts said 190 ballots in the congressional districts were cast wrong, 16 in state senate races and six in state house races. A total of 212 votes cast wrong.

Defendants in the lawsuit filed by the ACLU include the Davidson County Election Commission, Roberts, Gov. Bill Lee, Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett and Mark Goins.

“From our perspective, anytime you do not offer a perfect election for the voters, you’ve kind of shortchanged everyone in the process,” Roberts said Wednesday. “It’s definitely our goal to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

Roberts said until they find out what led to the error, the election commission would be accepting responsibility.

This is a developing story. We’ll update this story when more information is available.

