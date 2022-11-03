Voters hope ballot issues won’t impact election results

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In the middle of early voting, Nashville election officials were alerted to more than 200 ballots that were cast by people in the wrong congressional districts.

Voters in U.S. House Districts 6 and 7 said they were shocked to hear about people casting the wrong ballots. They were concerned this could impact the outcome of who represents them.

The Bordeaux Branch of the Nashville Public Library is an early voting site in part of the city that moved into District 7 beginning with this election because of redistricting. There was a steady stream of people voting there on Wednesday hoping to skip the longer lines next Tuesday.

Jeffery Condrey was one of many voters that said they are concerned about getting the correct ballot. Condrey said he was frustrated his vote might count less than normal with extra people wrongly voting in his district.

“Ever since they made this breakup of all districts and everything, it’s quite concerning here,” Condrey said. “We need to find a way to fix it or find a way to get it right.”

Other people, like Ruby Fields, said they knew the candidates that should be on their ballot and made sure they had the correct one. She is hopeful this issue will get fixed before votes are counted.

Instead of promoting their candidates, poll watchers were stationed outside the library Wednesday focused on helping people look up their address and confirm their district. Voters said they were thankful for the extra resources to make sure they were able to decide between the right candidates.

Thursday is the last day of early voting. Nashville election officials said this issues will be fixed for election day.

