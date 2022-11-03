Upcoming CMT Music Awards will not be hosted in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Heads up country music fans: the CMT Music Awards will not be hosted in Nashville this year.

Kelsea Ballerini revealed that the awards show will be hosted at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas in 2023.

Ballerini made the announcement onstage with Carrie Underwood at the “Denim and Rhinestones Tour” stop in Austin Wednesday night. The announcement was made on the same stage Ballerini will be on in a few short months when she co-hosts the awards show.

Carrie Underwood was revealed to be the first performer for the upcoming show.

“Both Austin and Nashville are two of the world’s greatest music cities and we couldn’t be more excited to announce the return of the CMT Music Awards on CBS than with co-host Kelsea Ballerini surprising Carrie Underwood, our most awarded artist, in the middle of her incredible live performance at Moody Center – the exact venue where we’ll all be back exactly five months from today!” shared CMT Music Awards Executive Producers Margaret Comeaux, John Hamlin, Leslie Fram and Jason Owen. “Our fans are in for an unforgettable night of music with plenty of surprises, as the Live Music Capital meets Music City for the first time ever on a national stage in what will be a true country music extravaganza.”

The show will air live at 10 p.m. CT on CBS Sunday, April 2, 2023.

