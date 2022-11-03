Titans to make major announcement with Live Nation

Large number of patrons pack stadium
Large number of patrons pack stadium(Nissan Stadium)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans and Live Nation are set to announce something big on Thursday morning.

President and CEO of the Titans, Burke Nihill, along with several of his executives, will join Live Nation at Nissan Stadium at 10 a.m. for the press conference.

WSMV 4 will update this story as more information is made available.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kelsea Ballerini reveals the CMT Music Awards will be hosted in Austin, Texas this year
Upcoming CMT Music Awards will not be hosted in Nashville
WSMV Mt. Juliet Police
Latest on deadly officer-involved shooting in Mt. Juliet
wsmv convicted felon arrested
Convicted felon back in custody after motel drug bust
Convicted felon found with illegal substances, back in custody