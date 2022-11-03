Teen arrested for threatening gun violence toward middle school


Metro Nashville Police Department
Metro Nashville Police Department(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A middle school student has been charged with making a false report of an emergency and threatening mass violence at a school, Metro Police said on Thursday.

Police said the 14-year-old was the same person who this week both authored and reported finding a social media post threatening gun violence at Cameron Prep Middle School.

The teen was arrested and taken to Juvenile Court.

Metro Police takes online threats of violence seriously and works to identify the person(s) responsible.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV noon temps
Friday morning FIRST ALERT forecast
wsmv missing woman
Clarksville woman missing
WSMV Hancock House
Historic landmark set for partial demolition
Missing Clarksville woman
Clarksville police search for missing woman
WSMV homicide scene
Man found dead in parking lot shooting