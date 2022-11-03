Teen arrested for social media posting threatening gun violence at school


Metro Nashville Police Department
Metro Nashville Police Department(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A middle school student has been charged with making a false report of an emergency and threatening mass violence at a school, Metro Police said on Thursday.

Police said the 14-year-old was the same person who this week both authored and reported finding a social media post threatening gun violence at Cameron Prep Middle School.

The teen was arrested and taken to Juvenile Court.

Metro Police takes online threats of violence seriously and works to identify the person(s) responsible.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Search for missing woman in Wilson County
Family of woman missing in Wilson Co. plead for answers
Search for missing woman in Wilson County
Search for missing woman in Wilson County
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Pedestrian dies after being hit twice on Dickerson Pike
Man shot, killed by officer after traffic stop
Man shot, killed by officer after traffic stop