Teen arrested for social media posting threatening gun violence at school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A middle school student has been charged with making a false report of an emergency and threatening mass violence at a school, Metro Police said on Thursday.

Police said the 14-year-old was the same person who this week both authored and reported finding a social media post threatening gun violence at Cameron Prep Middle School.

The teen was arrested and taken to Juvenile Court.

Metro Police takes online threats of violence seriously and works to identify the person(s) responsible.

