TBI investigating deadly shooting involving Mt. Juliet officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A routine traffic stop escalated into a shooting with a shooting involving a Mt. Juliet officer late Wednesday night and now agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) are looking into the incident.

According to TBI, a Mt. Juliet officer shot an individual following a traffic stop on Mt. Juliet Road, just north of Central Pike on Wednesday night. Mt. Juliet Police released a report stating the officer made repeated attempts with the individual to stop, but the person continued to drive away with the officer trapped in the vehicle.

The officer shot the individual in an attempt to stop the vehicle and that person died.

TBI’s special agents are investigating the incident.

The area was shut down for hours overnight as agents worked the scene until it reopened around 4:40 a.m. on Thursday.

“This was a very traumatic incident with a loss of life. All are in my prayers, including the family and friends of those involved, stated Police Chief James Hambrick. To ensure our officer responded properly and per protocol, the TBI is conducting an independent investigation. The officer has been placed on routine administrative leave.”

