Quackenbush sentenced to probation for shooting homeless man in 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Katie Quackenbush will not spend any time in jail for shooting a homeless man near Nashville’s Music Row following an argument in 2017.

Quackenbush, who is from Amarillo, TX, was sentenced by Judge Angelita Dalton to 11 months and 29 days of probation on Thursday for her reckless endangerment conviction. She was initially charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault in the shooting.

On August 26, 2017, Quackenbush shot Gerald Melton twice in the abdomen following an argument on 19th Avenue South. Melton was sleeping on the sidewalk and complained to Quackenbush about her loud music and exhaust fumes from her vehicle and an argument ensued.

The police report stated the argument continued until Quackenbush pulled a gun from her vehicle and shot Melton twice in the stomach near the area where he was sleeping, then drove away. Melton was taken to the hospital and was able to recover from his injuries.

Quackenbush told police she acted in self-defense.

Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk confirmed Quackenbush is allowed to serve out her probation term in Texas, where she lives. Judge Dalton did not grant her judicial diversion and must serve out the full term of her probation.

