Quackenbush sentenced to probation for shooting homeless man in 2017

Katie Quackenbush
Katie Quackenbush(KFDA)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Katie Quackenbush will not spend any time in jail for shooting a homeless man near Nashville’s Music Row following an argument in 2017.

Quackenbush, who is from Amarillo, TX, was sentenced by Judge Angelita Dalton to 11 months and 29 days of probation on Thursday for her reckless endangerment conviction. She was initially charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault in the shooting.

On August 26, 2017, Quackenbush shot Gerald Melton twice in the abdomen following an argument on 19th Avenue South. Melton was sleeping on the sidewalk and complained to Quackenbush about her loud music and exhaust fumes from her vehicle and an argument ensued.

The police report stated the argument continued until Quackenbush pulled a gun from her vehicle and shot Melton twice in the stomach near the area where he was sleeping, then drove away. Melton was taken to the hospital and was able to recover from his injuries.

Quackenbush told police she acted in self-defense.

Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk confirmed Quackenbush is allowed to serve out her probation term in Texas, where she lives. Judge Dalton did not grant her judicial diversion and must serve out the full term of her probation.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trial continues
Quakenbush sentence hearing date moved for second time
(Metro Nashville Police)
Katie Quackenbush sentencing for reckless endangerment moved to August
A jury found Katie Quackenbush guilty of reckless endangerment in the shooting of a homeless man.
Jury finds woman guilty after shooting homeless Nashville man

Latest News

Kelsea Ballerini reveals the CMT Music Awards will be hosted in Austin, Texas this year
Upcoming CMT Music Awards will not be hosted in Nashville
The show is slated for May 19 at Nissan Stadium.
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks to perform at Nissan Stadium
WSMV Mt. Juliet Police
Latest on deadly officer-involved shooting in Mt. Juliet
wsmv convicted felon arrested
Convicted felon back in custody after motel drug bust