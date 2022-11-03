Pfizer tests combined COVID-19 and flu shot

FILE - A syringe is placed into a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination at a COVID-19 clinic in...
FILE - A syringe is placed into a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination at a COVID-19 clinic in Augusta, Maine, on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pfizer has launched its study of a combination COVID-19 and flu vaccine.

On Thursday, Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, announced that the first participant has received a dose in Phase 1 of the trial.

The shot contains Pfizer’s updated, bivalent COVID-19 boosters and its flu vaccine.

The bivalent booster targets the original COVID-19 strain and two omicron subvariants.

Other vaccine makers also are studying combination vaccines.

Novavax announced this month that its combination COVID-19 and flu vaccine candidate generated immune responses against coronavirus and influenza strains in an early clinical trial.

Moderna is also developing a combined flu and COVID-19 vaccine and another combination vaccine targeting flu, COVID-19 and RSV.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers speaks...
Prosecution rests, Oath Keepers 1/6 case turns to defense
Benjamin Netanyahu, former Israeli Prime Minister and the head of Likud party, accompanied by...
Israeli PM Lapid concedes defeat to Netanyahu in election
For comparison, a year ago, the 30-year fixed rate stood at 3.14%, and experts say the higher...
Mortgage rates keep soaring, hitting 20-year high
A woman was stabbed to death in front of her home in Brockton, Massachusetts, Wednesday...
Woman found stabbed to death in her driveway
A woman was stabbed to death in front of her home in Brockton, Massachusetts, Wednesday...
Suspect arrested after woman found stabbed to death in her driveway