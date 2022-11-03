Pedestrian dies after being hit twice on Dickerson Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian hit by two vehicles on Dickerson Pike Wednesday night has died.

Treondois Farmer, Jr., 25, of Goodlettsville, was standing in the roadway in front of Hunters Lane High School when a northbound Nissan Murano hit him, according to Metro Police. He was then hit by a sedan driving behind the Nissan.

The 55-year-old Nissan driver is not expected to face any charges, police said. The driver of the silver sedan stopped, but then fled northbound. It’s unknown if the vehicle sustained any damage.

