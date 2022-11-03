Nashville lottery player misses Powerball jackpot by one number, wins $50K

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A lottery player who bought a Powerball ticket in Nashville was just one correct number away from winning the massive Powerball jackpot.

The player matched four of the five white balls plus the red Powerball on Wednesday, according to the Tennessee Lottery.

The player walked away with a $50,000 prize, rather than one ballooning well over $1 billion. The winning ticket was sold at a Mapco Express located at 7600 Hwy. 70 South.

The Powerball jackpot now sits at $1.5 billion. The cash value of a jackpot win is $745.9 million.

