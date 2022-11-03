Nashville lottery player misses Powerball jackpot by one number, wins $50K

Powerball tickets (FILE)
Powerball tickets (FILE)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A lottery player who bought a Powerball ticket in Nashville was just one correct number away from winning the massive Powerball jackpot.

The player matched four of the five white balls plus the red Powerball on Wednesday, according to the Tennessee Lottery.

The player walked away with a $50,000 prize, rather than one ballooning well over $1 billion. The winning ticket was sold at a Mapco Express located at 7600 Hwy. 70 South.

The Powerball jackpot now sits at $1.5 billion. The cash value of a jackpot win is $745.9 million.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Thursday afternoon news update
Thursday afternoon news update
Katie Quackenbush
Quackenbush sentenced to probation for shooting homeless man in 2017
Kelsea Ballerini reveals the CMT Music Awards will be hosted in Austin, Texas this year
Upcoming CMT Music Awards will not be hosted in Nashville
The show is slated for May 19 at Nissan Stadium.
Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks to perform at Nissan Stadium