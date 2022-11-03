Mount Juliet residents say ‘it’s concerning’ after deadly officer-involved shooting

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation in underway after a deadly shooting involving a Mount Juliet police officer on Wednesday night.

Investigators said it happened just after 11 p.m. on South Mount Juliet Road near the intersection with Central Pike.

The incident started as a traffic stop on the busy road and it was surprising news to some who live, work and drive near South Mount Juliet Road.

“I’m surprised. I’m shocked,” Juan Rosas, who drives on the stretch of road every day, said.

Rosas said he didn’t know there was a shooting involving an officer when it was blocked around 4 a.m. Thursday.

“I was coming in on Central Pike going north on Mount Juliet Road. It was blocked, actually it was closed,” Rosas said. “They did not allow any vehicles to go through, so I had to actually cut through the gas station and take Central Pike.”

Investigators said a Mount Juliet officer during the traffic stop at some point was speaking to the passenger of the car, 39-year-old Eric Jermaine Allen.

They said Allen moved to the driver’s seat and drove away with the officer inside the vehicle.

Police said the officer tried to de-escalate the situation by using a stun gun, but Allen ignored it and that’s when the officer shot him.

Allen died at the scene.

“I was trying to figure out this morning where it was, and I figured out about exactly where it was and I was like that was close to where I go,” Tim Hardy, who works at a seafood store near the scene, said.

Where Hardy works is in a business strip at the intersection of Central Pike and South Mount Juliet Road. He said it stays very busy.

“It’s a concern, but I’m not scared,” Hardy said. “It is a concern cause it gets close to home. I live one mile (away).”

Mount Juliet Police said the name of the officer who fired the shot should be release next week after the officer clears the interviews/debriefing/mental health wellness period.

The officer is on routine administrative leave during the investigation.

The Wilson County District Attorney General said there is body-worn camera footage of the incident.

Jason Lawson said the TBI has the body-worn camera footage and reviewed it Wednesday night. Lawson said he hopes to release the footage once he knows it will not compromise the investigation.

The TBI is handling the investigation into the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.