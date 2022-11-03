Hamburger joint created with grandfather in mind


By Terry Bulger
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When Shane Nasby looks to the grill, he’s looking at great memories of the past.

The burger Nasby wants to be known for is Smash you can clearly see why.

He recently opened Cledis off Elm Hill Pike. His first memories were with his grandpa Cledis at his rural Indiana restaurant years ago when he was 2.

Now this new restaurant designed with Cledis in mind is a tribute to Grandpa, simple, good food served with kindness and respect. Add to that the nonprofit group People Loving Nashville, a project that looks out for this neighborhood and everyone over here wins.

Burger restaurants are everywhere in the new Nashville. To survive, you better be good, and Cledis is.

Elm Hill needs a spot like this, one that goes beyond just the ketchup and mustard.

It’s Nasby’s simple step to keep this part of Nashville keeping up.

Cledis is located at 1011 Elm Hill Pike and is open Tuesday-Sunday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

