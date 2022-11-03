First Alert Forecast: Record Setting Warmth Will Close Out the Week

A new record high temperature is likely to be set on Friday. Nashville’s high should be 82 degrees, edging out the top temperature of 81, set on November 4th, 1987.

As for tonight, it’ll remain clear with just spotty fog forming around water and in deep valleys. Lows by morning will be in the 50s.

Friday will turn sunny, breezy, and very warm, with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.

Friday night will be windy at times keeping our weather very mild -- in the 60s.

Clouds thicken by sunrise on Saturday. Rain and a few thunderstorms will follow closely behind. Rain chance, 70%. Rain will reach Nashville by mid morning. Some showers will linger through the day and into the evening.

Sunday looks drier with just a few sunny breaks developing. There still could be an isolated shower or two. The rain chance will be 20%.

Similar weather’s likely Monday.

Tuesday and Wednesday will turn brighter and be just as mild.

A few more clouds and the threat for a shower will return by Thursday.

