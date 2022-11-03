First Alert Forecast: Patchy Fog Forming Overnight

By Dan Thomas
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The stage is set for a few areas of dense fog to form by sunrise, Thursday. Allow some extra commute time to deal with potentially slow-going traffic in spots. Temperatures will bottom out around 50 degrees by 7 am.

After any fog and low clouds burn off early Thursday, sunny and warmer weather will develop. We’ll have highs in the upper 70s.

Friday will be bright from start to finish and even warmer, with a high around 80 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms will return to the Mid State on Saturday. Rain will move in from West Tennessee early in the day. Prepare for showers and storms to reach Nashville as soon as mid morning. Some showers will linger into the evening, too.

Sunday and Monday will be drier and stay mild.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be even brighter and remain above average for temperatures.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Wednesday evening weather update
Wednesday evening weather update
Wednesday evening weather update
First Alert Forecast: Patchy Dense Fog Expected Overnight
WSMV noon temps
Wednesday morning FIRST ALERT forecast
WSMV noon temps
First Alert Forecast: Light rain Tapers Out by Afternoon