First Alert Forecast: Patchy Fog Forming Overnight

The stage is set for a few areas of dense fog to form by sunrise, Thursday. Allow some extra commute time to deal with potentially slow-going traffic in spots. Temperatures will bottom out around 50 degrees by 7 am.

After any fog and low clouds burn off early Thursday, sunny and warmer weather will develop. We’ll have highs in the upper 70s.

Friday will be bright from start to finish and even warmer, with a high around 80 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms will return to the Mid State on Saturday. Rain will move in from West Tennessee early in the day. Prepare for showers and storms to reach Nashville as soon as mid morning. Some showers will linger into the evening, too.

Sunday and Monday will be drier and stay mild.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be even brighter and remain above average for temperatures.

