First Alert Forecast: Dense Fog to Start Followed by Plenty of Sunshine

Be on the lookout for some patchy, but dense, fog developing for our Thursday morning so be ready for some visibility problems during the height of the morning commute.

The afternoon is looking great with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s under plenty of sunshine.

Friday temperatures will try and make a run at 80 in some spots with plenty of sunshine in the afternoon.

That frontal system we’ve been watching for the weekend is still on track to bring showers back to the Mid State Saturday afternoon, along with a thunderstorm or two.

Highs on Saturday drop back into the lower and mid-70s. A leftover shower is to be expected on Sunday, but we’ll still see plenty of dry time with temperatures again in the mid-70s.

Highs on Monday will hold steady in the 70s with at most a pocket of drizzle during the day.

Clouds and sunshine mix on Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

