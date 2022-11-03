Convicted felon found with illegal substances, back in custody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - 33-year-old Mario Newsome is back behind bars after officers discovered illegal drugs and paraphernalia in his possession.

According to an affidavit, police responded to a shots fired call on Tuesday at the Rodeway Inn on 95 Wallace Road.

Newsome was immediately taken into custody after police arrived and discovered his active warrants.

Officers investigated the scene further and watched security footage that confirmed Newsome was responsible for the shots reported. In the video, he could be seen sitting in his car in the motel parking lot firing a pistol out of the driver’s window.

Search warrants were obtained for Newsome’s vehicle and motel room after the video was viewed.

In Newsome’s vehicle, police found 32 grams of marijuana, 123 grams of cocaine, 146 grams of fentanyl, two and a half Xanax bars, two digital scales, and one scale calibration weight.

Loose plastic bags, similar to those used to wrap narcotics, were found in his vehicle and motel room. Police also discovered an AR-15 rifle and a money counter in the room.

According to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, Newsome was arrested at around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday. During the booking process, officers discovered an additional 67 grams of cocaine hidden in his body.

Newsome currently has 14 active charges which include possession with intent to sell and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. He remains in custody on a $400,000 bond and may have other charges pending.

Newsome is a convicted felon who has previously been arrested for robbery and weapon possession. He was convicted on March 8 of last year for possession of a weapon as a felon, and on Sept. 20 of the same year for aggravated robbery.

