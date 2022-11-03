Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks to perform at Nissan Stadium

The show is slated for May 19 at Nissan Stadium.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans and Live Nation announced on Thursday morning that two music legends will be partnering up for a performance in the Summer of 2023.

President and CEO of the Titans, Burke Nihill, along with several of his executives, joined Live Nation at Nissan Stadium to announce a musical event featuring Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks is slated for May 19.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 11, at 10 a.m.

