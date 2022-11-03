Alabama residents flood southern Tennessee for shot at Powerball jackpot

ARDMORE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A jackpot worth an estimated $1.2 billion is making dreamers out of Powerball players, and it’s made the Tennessee state line markets a desired destination for people from Alabama where there isn’t a lottery.

In Ardmore, where some of the southern-most lottery shops are located in Tennessee, parking lots were filled, almost exclusively with Alabamians.

“When it’s this large, you can’t help but put your finger in the pot,” Weldon Thompson of Huntsville, Alabama, said. “People are going to try to win the money. The odds of it are very minute, I understand, but people are going to do it. It’s human nature.”

According to the Tennessee Lottery, since its inception it has raised more than $6.6 billion for education programs in the state, and Alabamians contribute to that as one of five states without a state-run lottery.

“It’s a long way from where we come from just to get up here, so it’s kind of a hassle,” Mark Kingston said. ‘I don’t understand why we can’t have it in Alabama.”

People like Frankie Barnett of Hartselle, Alabama, drove at least 45 minutes for a crack at the billion. Other people drove more than an hour.

“It was my wife’s idea. She said you got to go get me a lottery ticket,” Barnett said. “Of course, today was a good day to get out on the bike, so I didn’t really mind the trip.”

The $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot is the fourth largest in U.S. history and the likelihood of winning is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Tennessee Lottery.

