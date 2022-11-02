Teen charged after carjacking pizza delivery driver, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A 15-year-old boy accused of carjacking a pizza delivery man was arrested Tuesday night.

Police said the teen, Charles Green-Fuqua, carjacked the man outside an apartment at 2400 Buena Vista Pike.

Officers responded and obtained the stolen vehicle’s description. Detectives later flooded the area and were able to locate the stolen vehicle leaving a Dickerson Pike gas station. Green-Fuqua was stopped and taken into custody, police said. A gun was recovered from the SUV.

Green-Fuqua is charged with aggravated robbery.

