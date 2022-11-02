Second person charged in death of clerk at Smyrna market

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A second person has been charged in connection with the death of a store clerk in August.

Smyrna Police said Kathryn Taylor has been charged with attempted aggravated robbery and first-degree murder in the death of Nicholas Patterson at the Twice Daily market on Aug. 30. She was arrested on Sept. 7.

Kathryn Taylor has been charged with attempted aggravated robbery and first-degree murder by Smyrna Police. (Smyrna Police Department)

Keanthony Williams has previously been charged in connection with Patterson’s death.

Taylor is being held by Williamson County for charges resulting from a robbery there in August 2022.

