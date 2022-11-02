Second person charged in death of clerk at Smyrna market


Nick Patterson, an employee with Twice Daily for nine years, was killed Aug. 30 during a...
Nick Patterson, an employee with Twice Daily for nine years, was killed Aug. 30 during a robbery attempt.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A second person has been charged in connection with the death of a store clerk in August.

Smyrna Police said Kathryn Taylor has been charged with attempted aggravated robbery and first-degree murder in the death of Nicholas Patterson at the Twice Daily market on Aug. 30. She was arrested on Sept. 7.

Keanthony Williams has previously been charged in connection with Patterson’s death.

Taylor is being held by Williamson County for charges resulting from a robbery there in August 2022.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Slain Smyrna store clerk remembered for his kindness, accused murderer caught

