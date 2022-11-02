New stadium plans deferred after Metro Council meeting


The Tennessee Titans have released renderings of what the team's new stadium could look like.
The Tennessee Titans have released renderings of what the team's new stadium could look like.(Tennessee Titans)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday, the Metro Council meeting considered the future of the Titans Stadium and the East Bank.

The council had three items on the agenda related to the stadium. One is about adding a 1% hotel occupancy tax to help fund the stadium. A sponsor said that it passed on the first reading.

The resolution approving a term sheet for the proposed stadium deal was deferred for two meetings.

The resolution authorizing the development of portions of the Nissan Stadium campus was also deferred, but for one meeting.

