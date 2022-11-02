Metro Public Health Department to offer free flu shots

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Free flu shots will be offered once again by the Metro Public Health Department as a part of the Fight Flu TN initiative with the Tennessee Department of Health.

“We are already seeing numbers much higher than what it was the last 10 years,” Director of Health Dr. Gill Wright said.

The Southeast and South Central regions of the U.S. are reported to have the highest levels of flu activity, according to the CDC.

With this flu season expected to a bad one Wright said it is important to try to prevent it if we can.

“If you get (the shot) now, two weeks will be just before Thanksgiving. A lot of people will be traveling and getting together with family,” Wright said. “Obviously, that is a chance to get exposed unexpectedly. We’ve seen rises during those types of events in the past with COVID.”

On Nov. 9, free flue vaccines will be available at the Lentz Public Health Center, three Metro Parks community centers and Plaza Mariachi.

“It takes about two weeks from when you get vaccinated until you are completely immune,” Wright said. “Not everybody that gets the vaccine is going to be prevented from getting the flu but if you do get it, it’s going to be much milder.”

Flu shots will be available in a drive-thru setting at the Lentz Public Health Center from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Nov. 9.

Click for information on additional locations.

