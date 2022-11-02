Metro Police searching for man accused of stealing from 2 schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives are searching for a man wanted on six outstanding burglary and theft warrants following incidents a law office and two public schools.

36-year-old Michael Scott Thornton was first accused of burglarizing a law office on Nashboro Boulevard at the end of June where he stole cash and jewelry. He returned on July 1 and then attempted to gain entry through the same door, but was unsuccessful.

Thornton was also accused of rummaging through offices at Wright Middle School and Glencliff High School on Oct. 17. School staff at Glencliff did not report anything missing, however, Wright Middle School said gift cards and a laptop were taken.

Thornton is suspected of several other burglaries at various locations over the last few months.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call crime stoppers at 615-742-7463.

