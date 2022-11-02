Metro Police searching for car involved in pedestrian hit-and-run


By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 2, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Traffic unit investigators are looking for a car that hit and injured a pedestrian walking their dog on a crosswalk.

Officials say a four-door white sedan hit the person on Monroe Street at 6th Avenue North on Oct. 6. The sedan may have front driver’s side damage.

The pedestrian had minor injuries and the puppy avoided the collision.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

