Man arrested in Illinois for July murder in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - 21-year-old Markarion Cole, who was wanted for the July 22 murder of 23-year-old Kentrail Williams, was arrested in Illinois.

After receiving information from the Metro Nashville Police Department, authorities in Kane County, Illinois arrested Cole during the night.

Cole is being held without bond pending his return to Nashville.

A criminal homicide arrest warrant accused Cole of shooting Williams at Thornton’s market on Eagle View Boulevard at Bell Road just as Williams walked out of the store.

