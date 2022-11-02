Judge revokes bond of former massage therapist facing sexual assault charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Davidson County judge has revoked the bond of former massage therapist Tarek Mentouri after ruling he had violated the terms of his probation.

WSMV4 Investigates recently reported that Mentouri was accused by a woman in Atlanta of stalking her.

BREAKING:former massage therapist Tarek Mentouri, accused of sexual crimes against women, is once again behind bars. A judge just ruled that he violated the terms of his probation based on the complaints laid out in this story. https://t.co/pSF7R0RDUp — Jeremy Finley (@JFinleyreports) November 2, 2022

A series of WSMV4 Investigations revealed that multiple women in the Midstate accused him of sexually touching himself or them during massages or job interviews, but he wasn’t arrested or had his license revoked until WSMV exposed the accusations.

Mentouri was allowed to move to Atlanta to care for his ailing mother while awaiting trial.

One of his bond conditions was he couldn’t use Facebook.

The latest claim is now the third Atlanta woman to have complained about Mentouri’s actions, both saying that he offered to massage them.

A Nashville judge ruled earlier this year that Mentouri was not violating bond if he was offering free massages.

In the new filing by the DA’s office, the third Atlanta woman, who we are not identifying because she considers herself a stalking victim, testified in court that she gave her number to Mentouri even though she didn’t want to because “she’s too nice to be mean.”

It was then that she said she found his “Only Fans” account in which the handle is called “The Virgin R8pist.”

The woman stated in court, “That obviously makes my heart sink and I’m thinking, who is this man?”

According to the DA’s filing, the woman said she tried to ghost him, but he found her on Facebook and Facebook messaged her.

She testified that Mentouri then texted both herself and her mother, even though she never gave him her mother’s number.

She also said in court that he emailed them both as well.

According to the court transcript, she then discovered all of the charges he faces in Nashville and filed for an order of protection, which was granted.

In the hearing on the order of protection, Mentouri said that “he wasn’t targeting them” and that he “just wanted to apologize” for upsetting her mother.

In the hearing, Mentouri admitted that “I did send a message,” but it’s unclear from the transcript if he was referring that the message was through Facebook.

