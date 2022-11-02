Gallatin man arrested for crashing golf cart with woman, 3 children on it


GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Monday, Oct. 31, officers went to Plantation Boulevard after they received a call about a suspicious incident where a man crashed a golf cart carrying a woman and three children.

After he crashed the golf cart, he returned back to his car and drove home.

The man, Nathaniel Rubright, of Gallatin, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence with child enhancement on three counts, six counts of reckless endangerment, and possession of a handgun while under the influence.

