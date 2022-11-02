First Alert Forecast: Light rain Tapers Out by Afternoon

Some light rain showers to start off the early stages of our Wednesday here in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, but nothing that will stick around all day.

By mid-late morning the last pocket of drizzle will have moved out and we can focus on breaking up that cloud cover this afternoon. So, more sunshine is to be expected as we get later into the day and temperatures will top off in the mid-70s this afternoon.

Overnight, we’ll see some patchy fog develop for Thursday morning so be ready for some visibility problems early tomorrow. The afternoon is looking great with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s under plenty of sunshine.

Friday temperatures will try and make a run at 80 in some spots with plenty of sunshine in the afternoon.

That frontal system we’ve been watching for the weekend has gained some speed and it now looks like showers will arrive Saturday afternoon, along with a thunderstorm or two. Highs on Saturday drop back into the mid-70s. A couple of leftover showers to be expected on Sunday with temperatures again in the mid-70s.

Highs on Monday will hold steady in the 70s with at most an isolated shower or a couple of pockets of drizzle during the day.

