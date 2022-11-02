Excavator destroyed by brush fire

Excavator engulfed by brush fire flames(Williamson Fire Rescue)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - An excavator was engulfed in flames and destroyed by a large brush fire this week.

Williamson County Fire Rescue Squad, Williamson County Fire Rescue and Williamson County EMA responded to the fire on Jim Warren Road.

Crews arrived on the scene and found three wood piles burning separately and the excavator completely in flames. According to Williamson Fire Rescue, the fire had engulfed the construction equipment at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday

The fires are now under control and no injuries have been reported.

