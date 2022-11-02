Bond set for man accused of killing Putnam Co. teen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The man accused of killing a Putnam County teen appeared in general sessions court on Wednesday.

Charles “Chuck” Carter Jr. is charged with second-degree murder, aggravated statutory rape and abuse of a corpse in the disappearance and death of 15-year-old Olivia Daryl Taylor.

General Sessions Judge Steven Randolph set a bond of $500,000 for Carter and will require a source hearing before a bond can be approved.

Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris said a source hearing would determine who is making the bond and where the financial source is coming from and would have to be approved by the judge before the bond is allowed.

Carter’s next court date is set for Feb. 15, 2023.

