Wilson Co. deputies searching for missing 19-year-old woman

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office needs assistance finding a 19-year-old woman who has been missing since Sunday.

Michaelle Van Kleef was last seen in Mount Juliet around the Benders Ferry Road area. Deputies said it’s unknown what she may be wearing. She may have taken her wallet containing her identification and bank card.

Van Kleef has brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5′3″ and weighs 120 pounds.

If you have information about her whereabouts, contact the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-444-1412.

