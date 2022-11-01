VOTING GUIDE: Everything voters need for Tuesday’s general election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Tennesseans can cast their ballots in the State and Federal General Election.

The Secretary of State’s office has provided information to ensure ease in voting and monitor fraudulent ballots in Tennessee.

Early voting for the November election ends Thursday, Nov. 3.

According to the office of the State, Tennesseans can access voter-specific Election Day information, including polling times, locations, sample ballots, election results and more, with the GoVoteTN app or on GoVoteTN.gov.

Peak times for voting are early morning, noon and after 5 p.m. The office suggests casting ballots in the midmorning or midafternoon to save some time. All polls close at 7 p.m. CT/ 8 P.M. ET.

Before arriving at the polls, voters must have valid photo identification. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government is acceptable even if it is expired. A student ID or out-of-state driver’s license is not acceptable.

State law requires polling locations and areas within a 100-foot boundary of the entrance to remain campaign-free zones. Displaying or distributing campaign materials and solicitation of votes within this area are prohibited. Voters wearing campaign-related clothing or paraphernalia will not be allowed within the 100-foot boundary.

Tennessee voters are encouraged to report possible voter fraud or misinformation to the Secretary of State’s Division of Elections. Tennesseans can text ‘TN’ to 45995 to use the new Text to Report Voter Fraud system or call the Official Election Day Hotline toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.

For the latest information about Tennessee elections, follow the Secretary of State’s social media Twitter: @SecTreHargett, Facebook: Tennessee Secretary of State and Instagram: @tnsecofstate.

For information about the Nov. 8 election, visit GoVoteTN.gov or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.