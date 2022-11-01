TSU professor fired after video shows him screaming at student

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee State University professor has been fired from his position after a controversial video involving him was made public.

TSU said in a statement Tuesday afternoon it chose to fire now-former TSU professor Robert Evins Pickard after a video surfaced, showing him yelling in a student’s face. Pickard can be heard screaming, “What is your name? Out! Get out! You have failed this course, whatever your name is.”

TSU released the following statement regarding Pickard’s termination:

“The University is aware of the incident identified in the video clip being distributed in the media, including on social media. TSU does not tolerate unprofessional behavior in its classrooms or otherwise directed at students. The University is committed to providing a healthy and positive academic environment for all students. This incident runs afoul of the standard of behavior we expect from those charged with teaching and serving as role models for our students. The University has taken swift action, including personnel action, to address this incident and the faculty member shown in the video was immediately removed from the classroom and has been terminated.”

Meanwhile, the now-former TSU professor Robert Evins Pickard says he offered his resignation to TSU and is now “retired.”

“I deeply regret what happened in class. I lost my temper and did something I should never have done,” Pickard said in a statement. “I have been under pressure lately, and I have been frustrated with students who pay attention to their cellphones and laptops, then wonder why they get low grades. But that does not excuse my behavior. I apologized to the students and offered my resignation. I am now retired, as I had planned anyway. Please respect my privacy, it is over now.”

Students said Pickard has yelled at students before and TSU was finally forced to address the situation. The student who posted the video on Twitter said Pickard talks to his students like this all the time.

This professor is at Tennessee State University and apparently talks to students like this all the time. Something needs to be done. #Repost #tsu #racism #heneedstobefired pic.twitter.com/o7L27EMIdp — KMD (@theylovekennedi) October 31, 2022

