THP investigating major crash on I-24 in Clarksville


The scene of the second major crash on I-24 westbound in Clarksville on Tuesday.
The scene of the second major crash on I-24 westbound in Clarksville on Tuesday.(Courtesy of Asst. Chief Mike Rios/Clarksville Fire Rescue)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- The Clarksville Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are working a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 westbound near Mile Marker 5.

The crash involves two semi-tractor trailers and another vehicle. The westbound lanes have been shut down and traffic is being diverted at Exit 8, police said.  The status of the injuries is unknown at this time and CPD is asking motorists to avoid the area and find an alternate route. 

The Tennessee Highway Patrol investigating the crash.

