THP cruiser involved in serious crash in Springfield

A THP cruiser was involved in a serious crash on Tuesday morning in Springfield.
A THP cruiser was involved in a serious crash on Tuesday morning in Springfield.(Smokey Barn News)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A crash involving a Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) vehicle and other vehicles resulted in critical injuries on Tuesday morning in Springfield.

According to Smokey Barn News, the crash occurred on Memorial Blvd. in front of Payne Chevrolet at Bill Jones Industrial Drive. THP confirms one person from one of the other vehicles was severely injured in the crash.

The area is closed due to the crash investigation and commuters are urged to seek alternate routes.

