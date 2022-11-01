THP cruiser involved in deadly crash in Springfield

A THP cruiser was involved in a serious crash on Tuesday morning in Springfield.
A THP cruiser was involved in a serious crash on Tuesday morning in Springfield.(Smokey Barn News)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A crash involving a Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) vehicle and other vehicles resulted in one death on Tuesday morning in Springfield.

According to Smokey Barn News, the crash occurred on Memorial Blvd. in front of Payne Chevrolet at Bill Jones Industrial Drive. THP confirms one person from one of the other vehicles died in the crash and the trooper was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The area is closed due to the fatal crash investigation and commuters are urged to seek alternate routes.

