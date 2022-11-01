Taylor Swift announces 2023 tour dates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After dropping her new album “Midnights,” Taylor Swift has announced she will be going on tour in 2023.

In a Twitter post, Swift said she was “enchanted” to announce the upcoming tour’s dates. “The Eras Tour” features 27 shows and 20 different cities across the country.

International dates are expected to be released soon.

The U.S. tour will begin on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona, and conclude on Aug. 5 in Los Angeles, California. Swift will be performing in Nashville at Nissan Stadium on May 6.

Swift will be joined onstage by several musical guests during the tour, including Paramore and HAIM.

Fans can register for a unique presale event by visiting Ticketmaster’s website. Registration for the presale will end on Nov. 9.

Once registered, fans will receive a code that will give them exclusive access to purchase tickets on Nov. 15 starting at 10 a.m. local venue time. The code will give fans early access to tickets priced from $49 up to $449. VIP packages will also be offered and will start from $199 up to $899 on a first come, first served basis.

Fans who do not register for the presale will be able to purchase tickets on Nov. 18 starting at 10 a.m. local venue time.

Taylor Swift tour dates (Taylor Swift)

