Suspect involved with Nashville Public Library bomb threat was Canadian, Metro Police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said the suspect involved with sending a bomb threat to the Nashville Public Library was a 42-year-old man from Ontario, Canada.

According to MNPD, Canadian authorities said Josh Kimble has had a history of making similar threats. Kimble was arrested in Ontario on Sept. 26 on 12 counts of public mischief, 12 counts of disseminating false information, and one count of failing to comply with a probation order.

The investigation ended based on information from the FBI and Canadian authorities.

