Standoff situation at Dollar General leads to two arrests, one death, KCSO says

Knox County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and Negotiation teams were on the scene in north Knox County, according to KCSO officials.
A standoff situation is underway at the Dollar General off east Racoon Valley Drive in North Knox County, according to KCSO.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials were on scene of a standoff at the Dollar General on Racoon Valley Road Tuesday afternoon. The standoff was sparked by a traffic stop and involved three people, Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler said.

Deputies reportedly tried to stop the suspect near the Walmart on Clinton Highway, but the suspects fled the scene, taking backroads before entering the Dollar General, which had witnesses inside.

“We think they had warrants on them,” Spangler said. “I wouldn’t be surprised to find out they just didn’t have a driver’s license on them.”

While the suspect was inside the Dollar General, KCSO negotiators spoke over the phone to employees, who were inside an office, according to Spangler. Those employees were reportedly able to let KCSO know about where the suspects were inside the store by watching cameras.

Of the three suspects, two were taken into custody. Spangler also said officers exchanged gunfire with the suspects, and one died from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“We don’t think the officer hit based on the location [of the wound],” Spangler said. “Unfortunately, someone’s life was taken today.”

Those in custody stand to face evading arrest charges, and Spangler said more would be coming.

This is a developing story.

