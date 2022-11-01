Standoff situation at Dollar General leads to two arrests, one death, KCSO says

KCSO Standoff Situation LIVE: Knox County Sheriff speaks on standoff situation at Racoon Valley Drive. STORY: https://bit.ly/3DvmpOi Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, November 1, 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials were on scene of a standoff at the Dollar General on Racoon Valley Road Tuesday afternoon. The standoff was sparked by a traffic stop and involved three people, Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler said.

Deputies reportedly tried to stop the suspect near the Walmart on Clinton Highway, but the suspects fled the scene, taking backroads before entering the Dollar General, which had witnesses inside.

“We think they had warrants on them,” Spangler said. “I wouldn’t be surprised to find out they just didn’t have a driver’s license on them.”

While the suspect was inside the Dollar General, KCSO negotiators spoke over the phone to employees, who were inside an office, according to Spangler. Those employees were reportedly able to let KCSO know about where the suspects were inside the store by watching cameras.

Of the three suspects, two were taken into custody. Spangler also said officers exchanged gunfire with the suspects, and one died from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“We don’t think the officer hit based on the location [of the wound],” Spangler said. “Unfortunately, someone’s life was taken today.”

Those in custody stand to face evading arrest charges, and Spangler said more would be coming.

This is a developing story.

