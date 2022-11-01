Stakeout at Kroger leads to drug bust in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A stakeout at a local Kroger has led to the arrest of a man, according to an affidavit.

On Oct. 31, Titans Detectives were conducting surveillance at a Kroger location that has high levels of narcotics transaction activity.

Detectives observed 26-year-old Wilquonta Haslyn Bailey parked at a gas pump in the grocery store’s parking lot. Another car reportedly pulled up to his and a brief drug exchange took place.

Bailey drove off after the transaction and was followed by detectives to a nearby Mapco. He had switched vehicles before arriving at the gas station.

Detectives attempted to apprehend Bailey but he made an attempt to flee from police on foot. Bailey was tased by an officer after ignoring all commands to stop and was placed in handcuffs.

Upon capture, detectives found two Alphrazam broken into pieces, a loaded gun, and a mason jar containing marijuana residue in his possession.

$260 was also found in his wallet.

Bailey was arrested on felony drug charges.

