Silver alert issued for Nashville woman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A silver alert has been issued for an 89-year-old woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s, according to Metro Police.

Police said Nancy Griffith was last seen on Highway 70 and Sawyer Brown Road in a 2016 silver Chevy Cruze with Tennessee license plate 8812DD7. She is wearing a green shirt and blue pants.

If you see her or the car, call Metro Police at 615-862-8600.

SILVER ALERT: Officers are searching for 89-year-old Nancy Griffith who suffers from Alzheimer's. She was last seen on Hwy 70 & Sawyer Brown Rd in a 2016 silver Chevy Cruze bearing TN tag 8812DD7. She is wearing a green shirt & blue pants. See her or the car pls call 615-862-8600 pic.twitter.com/9HJn9dKHTG — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 1, 2022

