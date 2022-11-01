Silver alert issued for Nashville woman
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A silver alert has been issued for an 89-year-old woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s, according to Metro Police.
Police said Nancy Griffith was last seen on Highway 70 and Sawyer Brown Road in a 2016 silver Chevy Cruze with Tennessee license plate 8812DD7. She is wearing a green shirt and blue pants.
If you see her or the car, call Metro Police at 615-862-8600.
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.