Silver alert issued for Nashville woman


A silver alert has been issued for Nancy Griffith, who was last seen on Highway 70 and Sawyer...
A silver alert has been issued for Nancy Griffith, who was last seen on Highway 70 and Sawyer Brown Road driving a silver Chevy Cruze.(Metro Nashville Police Department)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A silver alert has been issued for an 89-year-old woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s, according to Metro Police.

Police said Nancy Griffith was last seen on Highway 70 and Sawyer Brown Road in a 2016 silver Chevy Cruze with Tennessee license plate 8812DD7. She is wearing a green shirt and blue pants.

If you see her or the car, call Metro Police at 615-862-8600.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Dr. Christopher Wiltcher was killed Oct. 18 in a Brentwood plane crash.
Report released in fatal plane crash that killed doctor
Primary elections in Tennessee
VOTING GUIDE: Everything voters need for Tuesday’s general election
KCSO teams are responding to a standoff at the Raccoon Valley Drive on Dollar General.
Standoff situation at Dollar General leads to two arrests, one death, KCSO says
Michaelle Van Kleef was last seen on Sunday around the Benders Ferry Road area in Mount Juliet.
Wilson Co. deputies searching for missing 19-year-old woman