Shooting on I-24 leaves one dead in Robertson County

On Monday evening, all lanes of Interstate 24 East near Maxey Road at the highway 256 exit were closed while officials investigate a fatal shooting.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
PLEASANT VIEW Tenn. (WSMV) - All lanes of Interstate 24 near Maxey Road were closed in both directions on Monday night while law enforcement agents investigated a fatal shooting.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) confirmed their agents responded to a shooting at the request of the DA General Robert Nash and that there is a fatality involved in this incident.

There have been several shootings on Interstate 24 in recent days. On October 27, Metro Nashville Police officers investigated a road rage shooting that left one person injured. Then on October 21, a 41-year-old woman was critically injured after bullets were shot through the trunk her vehicle.

Additionally, agents are asking that anyone who might have been driving in the east or westbound lanes of I-24 in that area and may have seen some sort of incident or disturbance around 6 p.m. to call 1- 800-TBI-FIND.

