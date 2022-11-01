One person is dead after shooting on I-24 in Robertson County

COOPERTOWN Tenn. (WSMV) - On Monday evening, all lanes of Interstate 24 East near Maxey Road at the highway 256 exit were closed while officials investigate a fatal shooting.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed to WSMV that TBI special agents responded to a shooting at the request of the DA General Robert Nash and that there is a fatality involved in this incident.

There have been several shootings on Interstate 24 in recent days. On Oct. 27, Metro officers investigated a road rage shooting that left one person injured. On Oct. 21, Metro Police were also investigating after a 41-year-old woman was critically injured after bullets were shot through the trunk.

Additionally, agents are asking that anyone who might have been driving in the east or westbound lanes of I-24 in that area and may have seen some sort of incident or disturbance around 5:45 or 6 p.m. to call 1- 800-TBI-FIND.

